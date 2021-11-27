Canada: Unusual Ice Structures Discovered In Lake Manitoba In Rare Weather Phenomenon

Canada's Lake Manitoba has been transformed into a site of rare ice structures, which is only seen once every few years in different parts of the world. As per the reports of CBC News, the frozen surface has been transformed into rocks and stones. In another spot, the water has frozen into geometric lines that resemble a box of toothpicks or needles.

According to CBC News, glaciologist Jeff Kavanaugh stated that the phenomenon is caused by wind movement and rolling supercooled water as it solidifies. Local entrepreneur Peter Hofbauer, who owns a canoeing company near Steep Rock on the lake's east bank, around 150 miles from Winnipeg, shared a video on November 20, which has been shared by many people since then.

The ice was around six inches thick and solid

Hofbauer stated that the ice was around six inches thick and was solid, making the surface harsh. He also said that the water generated these balls of ice, and they just gathered against the coast, and it seemed to extend out over the lake as far as he could see, according to CBC News. He further stated that he has never seen ice in that shape before.

Dr Vincent McFarlane, a river ice expert and Stantec hydro-technical consultant, said that it is an unusual phenomenon that occurs when frazil ice or ice crystals forms in turbulent. On Monday, he told Global News that the frazil builds up and rises to the water's surface and that the wave movement took these frazil ice accumulations and curled them up into ball forms. He also said that he has heard about this phenomenon before. Glaciologist Jeff Kavanaugh stated spheres are fragile and will not live long if picked up, comparable to what would happen if someone dropped a weak snowball in water.

Hofbauer also discovered 8cm-long stick-like objects

Hofbauer also discovered eight-centimetre-long stick-like objects along the shore's thin ice. According to Kavanaugh, the formations of the stick-like objects are caused by cold water with little wave influence. He also said that water molecules can form crystals and develop like needles, according to Daily Mail. It can be found in puddles on pavements after rain and later when it gets cold.

Image: Instagram/@ionika0204