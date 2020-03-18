Canada, US Likely To Shut Border As Coronavirus Fear Looms Large

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on March 18 that he will close the country’s border to non-Canadian citizens, an American or a permanent resident banning all non-essential travel. The United States has also declared that a deal is in the pipeline to seal the US-Canada borders which will allow trade and commerce but restrict movement, confirmed reports.

According to the US media reports, the partial shutdown will allow the cross-border transfer of medical supplies, food, and other goods, an unnamed official said on account of anonymity. Both countries will also allow the movement of the auto parts. The decision to seal borders could potentially be effective from March 18 but will be made public officially in a press conference within the next 24 to 48 hours.

“ Let me be clear: If you are abroad, now is the time to come home,” Prime minister Justin Trudeau said. “If you’ve just arrived, you must self-isolate for 14 days. Those already in the country, as much as possible, should stay home”, he added while speaking at a press conference outside his residence, where he is quarantined after wife Sophie tested positive to coronavirus.

The federal government announced border closure to exempt foreign nationals from entering the US earlier barring the Canadians. As the confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in both the US and Canada spiked, with at least 598 infected in Canada, and over 6500 cases in the US, border closure has become mandatory for both nations, according to reports.

“Canada and the United States have the longest un-militarized border in the world and that border is vital to the daily life to people on both sides that live of that border,” said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Citing that the Americans are not likey to visit Canada anyway due to self-isolation she said, “I don’t consider that something that a tourist would like to do for a holiday.”

Read: Senators: Trump Aid Package Could Approach $1T

Read: Trump Clinches GOP Nomination With Tuesday Primary Wins

Ontario shuts down bars

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, meanwhile, recommended that all bars and restaurants must be shut down, other than the takeaway and delivery. Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, was skeptical of the deal as he added saying, "Much more so than shutting the border to people from other states. It is the only land border that Canada shares with another country. So much of Canada’s food supply comes from or via the US,” confirmed an agency report. Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, had already ordered the closure of public premises and schools for two weeks until the end of March.

Read: Coronavirus Test In US: What It Is Like To Get A Coronavirus Test In The Country

Read: Kyrgyzstan Confirms Its First Three Cases Of Coronavirus Pandemic