Coronavirus Test In US: What It Is Like To Get A Coronavirus Test In The Country

As per the latest reports, all 50 US states in the US now have confirmed Coronavirus cases. New York on Tuesday reported more confirmed cases that increase the count to 1,300 cases. Whereas, other parts of the US are also infected by the Coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, for most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Now according to the latest video that has been doing the rounds on social media, here's what it is like to get a coronavirus test in the US.

Want to see what it's like to get a #Coronavirus test? Hint: It's not fun. pic.twitter.com/BaTOENQbCo — Lauren Petracca (@LaurenPetracca) March 17, 2020

As per a video that has been shared on Twitter, many got a glimpse of how the US now provides a Coronavirus test kit for the citizens. You can see that one does not have to drive through the Coronavirus testing centre in the US. The local citizen is given a Coronavirus test kit and also explained how to take the Coronavirus test.

Firstly, the patient is asked for the name and birth date. And then with the help of the Coronavirus kit, they are explained how to take the Coronavirus test and will be notified about the quarantine and other matters. One has to blow within the tissues given and then submit that tissue to the authorised person. And then, with another testing equipment, their nostrils are checked for ten seconds each. Then their samples are taken for a test and the patient will be further notified about the same. Moreover, once done, the tissue samples are meticulously disposed off by the authorised person himself.

Drive through Coronavirus testing centers in the US, check out places

Norwood Hospital Massachusetts

The Norwood Hospital set up their medical tents in the parking lot outside the emergency room on Wednesday in order to prevent patients with the Coronavirus from spreading it to others.

Wadsworth Center, Albany, New York

Wadsworth Centre is situated near Empire State Plaza in Albany. The lab will be open from 8 am to 5.30 pm every day. The health centre will be closed on Saturdays and on Sundays. The map is given below.

Stanford University California

Stanford University has a total testing capacity of 25 patients. Address: 450 Serra Mall, Stanford, CA 94305, United States

