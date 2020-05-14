Canada Zoo May Have To Return 2 Giant Pandas Loaned From China If Bamboo Doesn't Arrive

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, Canada's Calgary Zoo that has been keeping two Pandas loaned from China, may return them two years ahead of schedule due to the disrupted bamboo supply. The Zoo has been urging the Chinese and Canadian governments to expedite the necessary permits to allow the return of the two Pandas. According to reports, the zoo was supposed to return the Pandas by 2023. The two giant Pandas were brought to Canada in 2014 and have also given birth to two cubs at the Toronto Zoo.

Meanwhile, the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding that is based in Southwest China's Sichuan Province has stored a large number of bamboos to ensure the normal life of Pandas. Further, experts have also made an emergency food supply plan for the animals, stated international media reports. Along with it, the breeders at the research base disinfect the pandas' house and outdoor playground every day at 8 in the morning and change the disinfectant in the foot-tray at the entrance every day.

The COVID-19 crisis

Currently, Canada is witnessing a total of 72,278 cases of Coronavirus and 5,302 virus-related deaths. Meanwhile, China has a total of 82,929 cases with a total of 4,633 deaths due to the infection. First detected in China's Wuhan, at present, there are around 4,429,744 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 298,174 people. In a ray of hope, around 1,659,791 people are also reported to have recovered.

