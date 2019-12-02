Canada's Asbestos Town To Rename Itself So People Won't Be 'scared Away'

A town in Canada will rename itself after scaring away people. Asbestos in Canada will seek a new name as the people of the town believe that the name has a dark connotation, especially among the elite English speaking class. The people have started to submit their suggestions to the local authorities.

Town of Asbestos to get a new name

The town of Asbestos was founded in 1899 and derived its name from the 'grey gold’ which was mined from the surrounding hills. However the mining practise was put on halt in 2011, and the local authorities of Quebec, a French-speaking town, dismissed the loan of $58million which was promised to the mining authorities to re-start their operations after a year. But now, people feel they need a new identity for their town that will attract more tourists and policymakers.

The term Asbestos is not considered good among the English-speaking class. According to the local authorities, due to the name of the city, it could not strengthen its economic relations abroad. Therefore the local authorities decided to change the name for both economic benefits and for the benefit of the citizens. Asbestos is defined as the six naturally occurring minerals composed of long fibres which provide the material with heat resistance and electric insulation. But during the 20th century, due to the hazardous nature of the material, several governments banned the material across the world and it was immediately removed from the insulation boards and the ceiling tiles in buildings. Also, the town of Asbestos is also known for the bitterest labour disputes in Canada’s history in 1949, when all the miners gave up their jobs in four mining sites which attracted national attention.

The people of the town now have the chance to digress from their heritage and are allowed to submit their suggestions to the local authorities. Mayor of Asbestos Hugues Grimard said that people play a vital role in the decision making and will certainly participate in naming of the town.

