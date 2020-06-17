Canada, US Border Restrictions Extended To July 21, Says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

Canada and the US have mutually agreed to extend their border restrictions until July 21, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Tuesday. He said that both the countries have decided to keep the border closed to all non-essential travel for another month. He added that the decision has been taken to keep Canadians and Americans safe.

US-Canada border restrictions

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had reportedly said that based upon meetings with the leaders of Canada's provinces, there's consensus to continue the temporary border restrictions that have been in place between the United States and Canada since March. The restrictions were due to expire in May, but all parties agreed to extend the restrictions on non-essential travel across their shared borders for 30 additional days until June 22, 2020. The authorities reportedly said that it is the top priority to ensure the safety of Canadian citizens and also to maintain the flow of the flow of essential goods and services.

The United States on May 19 extended the non-essential cross border ban for another one month after consulting with authorities in Canada and Mexico. The original border ban for non-essential purposes that came into effect on March 24 was set to expire on May 20, but it has now been extended for another 30 days keeping in mind the growing coronavirus cases in the region.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the extension of the cross border ban will come into effect at 12 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on May 21, 2020, and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. EDT on June 22, 2020.

