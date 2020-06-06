Canada Protesters Urge PM Trudeau To 'stand Up To Trump' As He Took A Knee At Rally

When Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined thousands of Canadians at an anti-racism rally in Ottawa on June 5, he was met by demonstrators who urged him to “‘stand up to Trump". This comes two days after Trudeau took over 20 seconds of silence before answering a question on US President Donald Trump using the military to clear protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets. In his response, he did not mention Trump by name.

The Canadian Prime Minister made a surprise appearance at the ‘No justice=No peace’ rally was held in front of the Canadian Parliament, sporting a black mask and surrounded by bodyguards.

Trudeau kneels thrice with protestors

Justin Trudeau’s appearance comes only a day after an indigenous woman was shot and killed in her own apartment during a wellness check. Demonstrations were not only limited to the Canadian capital;; it took place in several cities, including Toronto. Hundreds of people participated in the movement that was sparked by the death of George Floyd.

As per reports, the Canadian Prime Minister took the knee three times along with protestors in the rally. After the rally many people reportedly thanked the Canadian Prime Minister for his attendance. Trudeau did not speak or address the protestors and left when the rally began to march towards the US embassy.

'Pause with a message'

On Tuesday, Trudeau went quiet for over 20 seconds during the daily press briefing on being asked about US President Donald Trump’s actions to handle the protests raging across the country. A reporter asked for Trudeau’s take on the crisis prevailing in the US but after a long pause, he responded saying the Canadians are watching in ‘horror and consternation’ what is going on in the US.

When the Canadian PM was pressed by the reporter to react to US President’s idea of using soldiers against the protesters who are flooding the streets to demand ‘equality and justice’, Trudeau said it is “time to pull people together” and left Trump out of his comment. He then shifted the narrative to racism in Canada and when the reporter further pushed him to the corner, Trudeau said his “job as a Canadian PM is to stand up for Canadians.”

Vowed to fight against racism

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and leaders of opposition parties on June 1 had vowed to fight racism at home as protests across the United States continued over the death of a black man in police custody. During a regular news conference, Trudeau addressed “young black Canadians” saying the government will always with them to keep talking meaningful action to fight racism and discrimination in every form.

Read: Trudeau Backs National Sick Leave Plan As Canada Prepares For Possible Second COVID Wave

Read: Canada's Justin Trudeau Rejects Donald Trump's Demand To Invite Russia For G7 Summit

“I hear your worries, your anger, your pain. I hear you when you say that this reminds you of painful experiences of racism and discrimination. I am listening,” said Trudeau.

Trudeau’s statement comes after thousands of people staged peaceful demonstrations in Toronto over the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old black woman who fell from her balcony in police presence. Other Canadian cities also held peaceful protests but some of

Read: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Vows To Fight Racism, Discrimination At Home

Read: Canada: Trudeau Takes A Knee At Anti-racism Rally