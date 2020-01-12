The Debate
Canadian Authorities' False Alert About Nuclear Plant Leaves Netizens In Splits

Rest of the World News

An emergency nuclear alert was issued on January 12 at the Canadian province of Ontario reporting an unspecified incident at Pickering Nuclear Plant, Ontario.

Canadian authorities

An emergency nuclear alert was issued on January 12 at the Canadian province of Ontario reporting an unspecified incident at Pickering Nuclear Plant. The initial report said that there has been a abnormal release of radioactivity from the nuclear station. But after sometime the Ontario Power Gen said on Twitter that there is no danger and it was a false alarm.

READ: Germany Dismisses Donald Trump's Call To Abandon Iran Nuclear Deal

False alert declared by agency

The emergency information was sent out shortly after 7:20am on Sunday and said it applied to the people residing within the radius of 10 kilometers of the facility. The bulletin further notified the alert regarding the Pickering Nuclear plant was an error and people need not to be worried. It said people do not need to take protective actions at this time. In the meantime, netizens have reacted over the false error. Let's take a look at the reactions. 

READ: Fukushima Aims To Become 100% Renewable Energy Reliant, Nine Years After Nuclear Disaster

Netizens in split

READ: Flaring Tensions Could Kill Iran Nuclear Deal; To What End?

READ: Iran Will Never Have A Nuclear Weapon: Trump

