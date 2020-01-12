Canadian Authorities' False Alert About Nuclear Plant Leaves Netizens In Splits

An emergency nuclear alert was issued on January 12 at the Canadian province of Ontario reporting an unspecified incident at Pickering Nuclear Plant. The initial report said that there has been a abnormal release of radioactivity from the nuclear station. But after sometime the Ontario Power Gen said on Twitter that there is no danger and it was a false alarm.

Important update: the alert regarding #Pickering Nuclear was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment. — Ontario Power Gen (@opg) January 12, 2020

READ: Germany Dismisses Donald Trump's Call To Abandon Iran Nuclear Deal

False alert declared by agency

The emergency information was sent out shortly after 7:20am on Sunday and said it applied to the people residing within the radius of 10 kilometers of the facility. The bulletin further notified the alert regarding the Pickering Nuclear plant was an error and people need not to be worried. It said people do not need to take protective actions at this time. In the meantime, netizens have reacted over the false error. Let's take a look at the reactions.

READ: Fukushima Aims To Become 100% Renewable Energy Reliant, Nine Years After Nuclear Disaster

Netizens in split

"Hey do you live near the Pickering Nuclear Plant??? Nothing's wrong just wondering... have a good one :)" — Intrusive Thot (@_reedux) January 12, 2020

Looks like a lot of us in the GTA/Ontario woke up to a reminder that we have a fricking nuclear plant on the shore of one of the largest bodies of fresh water in the world. Like that was ever a good idea. #pickering — Jane Cawthorne (@other_jane) January 12, 2020

Toronto reporters trying to get to Pickering nuclear plant rn. pic.twitter.com/DIQtkeJFZp — Sensible Brunch (@SensibleBrunch) January 12, 2020

This was pretty freaky to wake up to but apparently everything's okay. I grew up near the Pickering nuclear plant. pic.twitter.com/7bKvZo626e — 🐞dr. strangelove stan account🐞 (@rachel_garniss) January 12, 2020

This how it's getting dealt with in Pickering at the Nuclear Power Plant? Lol pic.twitter.com/anD9DDBa1G — Eric Hebert (@eric_hebert15) January 12, 2020

READ: Flaring Tensions Could Kill Iran Nuclear Deal; To What End?

READ: Iran Will Never Have A Nuclear Weapon: Trump