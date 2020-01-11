Germany Dismisses Donald Trump's Call To Abandon Iran Nuclear Deal

Germany has announced on January 10 that it wanted to save the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran dismissing the call by US President Donald Trump to abandon the Iran nuclear pact signed in 2015 by the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, China, and Germany. Rainer Breul, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said at a press conference that they have different views on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. He added that their main aim is to save the deal because they think it is the right instrument to prevent Iran from possible nuclear armament.

"The latest rocket attack on air bases in Iraq used by U.S. and the coalition forces are another example of escalation and increased confrontation. It is on no one interest to turn up the spiral of violence even further" @JosepBorrellF on #IranAttacks and the #JCPOA pic.twitter.com/uJ3fbNbOuo — European External Action Service - EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) January 8, 2020

Germany, France wants to stick to the accord

France and the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, were also in favour of the deal from which the US withdrew in 2018 with the Trump administration imposing sanctions against Iran. Amid growing tensions between US and Iran, Trump on Wednesday said that it is high time for the member signatories to withdraw from the nuclear accord. He urged Iran to return its commitments under the 2015 agreement struck with the US, Britain, Germany, France, Russia, and China.

White House advisor Kellyanne Conway on December 6 said that US President Donald Trump remains optimistic about renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran despite the United States killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike. According to reports, the remarks by the White House advisor comes after Iran made an announcement that it would further back off from the nuclear deal after the killing of Soleimani. Responding to a question, Conway said that Trump is open to renegotiating the deal only if Iran starts to act civil.

Iran announces its exit from accord

Iran officially announced on January 5 its exit from the 2015 Nuclear Accord. Tehran stated it was stepping back from the deal and it would forego the "limit on the number of centrifuges" it had pledged. Iran's nuclear deal with Britain, China, France, Russia, Germany, and the United States has been in trouble since the US unilaterally withdrew from it two years ago. Moreover, Iran stated that they had successfully enriched uranium to about 4.5 per cent, and threatened to hit the 20 per cent mark.

