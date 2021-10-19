Canadian PM Trudeau Apologises For Holidaying During National Truth And Reconciliation Day

Two weeks after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau skipped invitations by First Nations to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day, he apologised for his non-responsive behaviour on Monday when he was addressing the press during his current visit. "It was a mistake, and I understand that it made a very difficult day even harder," AA.com reported quoting Trudeau. The PM admitted his error on Monday, October 18, in-person during a meet with Tk'emlups te Secwépemc Chief Rosanne Casimir.

As per reports, Trudeau flew to Tofino in British Columbia with his family instead of attending the ceremony of September 30, which his government stipulated as a federal holiday to mourn the death of the children and honour the survivors of the so-called residential schools. According to the BBC, the letters to the PM initially went unanswered who was supposed to be holding "private meetings" in Ottawa around September 30. However, later he was snapped on a countryside beach in Tofino.

What happened to Indigenous children in residential schools was, and is, inexcusable. Today in Tk’emlúps te Secwe̓pemc, we came together to pay respects to Le Estcwéý̓ - the children who went missing - and to honour the survivors who are committed to building a better future. pic.twitter.com/HEHZJqwFmw — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 19, 2021

PM Trudeau called First Nations' Chief to apologise

In June, Justin Trudeau's government announced September 30 to be observed as a federal holiday to commemorate the history and legacy of the indigenous residential schools in Tk'emlups te Secwépemc first nation in British Columbia. On missing the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation after he was re-elected as the PM, Trudeau subsequently called Chief Casimir to apologise for not standing by the community on the day, The Guardian reported. He also expressed regret for his choice to travel and pledged to "make things right."

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

According to the Canadian Council, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day to honor the survivors of the residential school system, their families and communities. The day was adopted by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's government to address the oppression, exclusion and anti-indigenous racism that has perpetuated as a colonial institution.

It is especially marked in Canada as a holiday after the remains of 215 children and 1000 unmarked graves from two former residential schools were unearthed in British Columbia. The bodies, believed to be of indigenous children, brought back the "shameful history" of racism. The schools mostly operated between 1831 and 1996 were called to perform "cultural genocide."

Image: AP