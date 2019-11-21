Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Includes 4 Indian-origin Ministers In New Cabinet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced members of Cabinet, on November 20, following swearing-in ceremony which included four Indian-origin ministers. The Indian-origin Members of Parliament are Navdeep Singh Bains, Harjit Singh Sajjan, Bardish Chaggar, and Anita Anand who have been included in the cabinet.

First-ever Hindu minister in Cabinet

Bains has been given the ministry of innovation, science and industry, while Sajjan remained the minister of national defence. Anita Anand became the first-ever Hindu minister in the cabinet with the ministry of public services and procurement portfolio and Chagger became the minister of diversity and inclusion and youth.

“Today, I can introduce the strong, diverse, and experienced team that will work together to tackle the big issues that matter to people from coast to coast to coast,” said Trudeau. “Whether it’s making life more affordable for the middle class, taking action on climate change, or keeping our communities safe we will continue working tirelessly for all Canadians,” he added.

Canada's new deputy PM

Another important cabinet reshuffle is of Chrystia Freeland who has been moved from foreign affairs to become Canada’s deputy prime minister. “Chrystia and I have worked very closely on some of the biggest files facing Canada, Canada and the world but particularly Canada and the United States,” Trudeau said. Citing the need to bring together different perspectives of the country, Trudeau said their ability to work well together on issues that touch several aspects is an ‘extremely important’ thing.

Changes to Cabinet Committees

There have been changes to the structure and mandate of Cabinet committees to reflect ‘top priorities’ of Canada. Cabinet Committee on Agenda, Results and Communications, Cabinet Committee on Operations, Cabinet Committee on Global Affairs and Public Security, Cabinet Committee on Reconciliation, and Cabinet Committee on Economy and the Environment, were among the new list.

