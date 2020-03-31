Canadian PM: We Have Had More Success In Getting People To Self-isolate

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on March 31 said that his country had more success in getting people to self-isolate. Trudeau was addressing his daily press conference on coronavirus where he said that Canada was on a different trajectory than its neighbour the United States because Ottawa was quicker in getting more screenings done. When asked whether the international travel ban in Canada came a little too late, Trudeau admitted that his government did not get things perfectly right in every department.

According to reports, Canada is also contemplating on sending the Armed forces to help the civilian authorities fight the global pandemic. Canada's Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan in a tweet said that among the forces that may be marshalled will be 10 Regular Forces units consisting of 500 troops each to provide communities with 'humanitarian support' and help with 'delivery of goods'. Canada has recorded 7,474 coronavirus cases so far. According to data by worldometer, 91 people have lost their lives due to the disease compared to 3,175 deaths in the United States. Canada has successfully treated 1,114 patients, while 120 remain under critical condition. There are currently 6,268 active cases in the country.

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 39,000 lives across the world and has infected more than 8,03,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France are on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)