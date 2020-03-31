Sweden Takes Different Approach In Handling Coronavirus, No Lockdown In Place

With half the world placed under lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, Sweden is taking a different approach to tackle the global pandemic. Unlike its fellow European Union countries like Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Denmark, Finland and Norway, life in Sweden is business as usual for people. Non-essential businesses, educational institutions are still up and running in the country and there is no bar on public gatherings as well. According to reports, Sweden has not closed its borders yet unlike its peers in the EU.

Read: Coronavirus: Italian Medics Convert Snorkelling Masks Into Ventilator Masks Amid Shortage

Sweden's Public Health Agency’s lead epidemiologist Anders Tegnell while talking to the press said that although his country is taking a different approach in handling the outbreak, the final goal is the same. Anders further added that Sweden has shown some different methods to slow down the virus as every other country is trying the same thing. He said that Sweden has issued voluntary measures to contain the disease and at the same time had allowed the businesses to operate because people are following the social distancing advice reasonably well.

Read: Nurse On The Frontline Against COVID-19 Shares Her Experience, Says 'I Was Scared'

Sweden has so far recorded 4,028 coronavirus cases, of which 146 patients have lost their lives. According to the data, there are currently 3,866 active cases in the country, while 306 remain under critical condition. In contrast, Italy has logged in more than 11,500 deaths due to coronavirus, while Spain the second most affected country in the world has reported 8,189 deaths.

Read: Airbnb Introduces New Cancellation Policy Worth $250 Million Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Coronavirus outbreak

COVID-19 has claimed more than 38,700 lives across the world and has infected more than 7,99,600 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last week before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States and France are on the verge of overtaking China in terms of the number of deaths recorded in these countries. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

Read: Here's How Russia Is Managing Coronavirus Outbreak Using Authoritarian Technology

(Image credit: AP)

