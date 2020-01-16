Carlos Ghosn Claims French Ambassador Warned Him Of Nissan Plot

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on December 14 stated that after his arrest he was warned by the French envoy that Nissan was plotting a move against him. While talking to an international media outlet, Ghosn said that his arrest was a shock to him. He further added that after his arrest he wanted Nissan to know about the developments so that they could send him a legal representative. However, Ghosn said that a day after his arrest, he was visited by the French ambassador who told him that Nissan was plotting a move against him.

Ghosn used company's money for personal expenses

Former Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa, who was forced to step down in 2019 after his admission of the fact that he was receiving improper compensation, stated that Ghosn has been using the company's money to fund his personal expenses and had been falsely reporting his income over the past couple of years. According to reports, Ghosn's arrest saved Nissan from a situation of near-bankruptcy.

According to reports, Nissan stated that through an internal investigation, the company found out that Carlos Ghosn had committed several acts of misconduct. The automaker further added that through their findings, it was clear that Ghosn was not fit to serve as an executive in the company, removing him from all positions of power. The US Securities and Exchange Commission also found out that Ghosn had been reporting false figures of his compensation.

Carlos Ghosn's actions regrettable

In a statement on December 7, Nissan Motor Corporation said that the actions of ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Tokyo to Lebanon was regrettable and undermined the Japanese judicial system. Nissan's statement said that the company will completely cooperate with the authorities, adding that Ghosn's escape will not influence its policy of holding him accountable for financial misconduct.

After former Nissan chairman jumped the bail and fled to Lebanon, reports claim that the fugitive used bullet train and a private jet to escape from Japan. A Japanese news channel reported that Ghosn boarded a bullet train from Tokyo's Shinagawa station on December 29 and got off at a station in western Osaka. The 65-year-old executive took a taxi to a hotel near Kansai airport and availed a private jet to Istanbul. It is believed that the business tycoon switched planes and travelled to Beirut.

