Carlos Ghosn's Escape To Lebanon Extremely Regrettable: Nissan

In a statement on December 7, Nissan Motor Corporation said that the actions of ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn to escape from Tokyo to Lebanon were regrettable and undermined the Japanese judicial system. Nissan's statement comes after Ghosn had appeared in a court in Beirut subject to very strict bail conditions in Japan.

The statement further added that Ghosn's escape to Lebanon with legal permission undermines the judicial system. It also said that the corporation came across many acts of misconduct by the former chairman by the help of an internal investigation. Following the investigation, the management decided he was not fit to serve as the chairman and removed him from the post.

Nissan's statement said that the company will completely cooperate with the authorities, adding that Ghosn's escape will not influence its policy of holding him accountable for financial misconduct. However, another investigation conducted by the US Securities and Exchange Commission ended with a conclusion that Ghosn's charges of misconduct were fraudulent.

Interpol asked to issue a red notice

Authorities in Japan have asked Interpol to issue an official red notice against Carlos Ghosn and wait for his return to the country based on the criminal charges against him. Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshihide Suga, said that Japan will try and make attempts to get Lebanon to send Ghosn back to Japan. However, no extradition treaty had been signed between both countries.

After former Nissan chairman jumped the bail and fled to Lebanon, reports claim that the fugitive used bullet train and a private jet to escape Japan. A Japanese news channel reported that Ghosn boarded a bullet train from Tokyo's Shinagawa station on December 29 and got off at a station in western Osaka. The 65-year-old executive took a taxi to a hotel near Kansai airport and availed a private jet to Istanbul. It is believed that the business tycoon switched planes and travelled to Beirut. According to international media outlets, Turkish authorities have been investigating possible security flaws that allowed former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn to skip bail in Japan and flee to Lebanon via Istanbul

According to reports, Japanese authorities issued an arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn's wife for perjury. Carole Ghosn who has been a vocal supporter of Carlos's innocence is suspected of lying during her testimony to the Tokyo District Court last year in April. The details of the allegations against her have not been made available. Carole Ghosn is believed to have reunited with her husband in Lebanon.

(With inputs from agencies)