Nissan Ex-chairman Ghosn Met Lebanese President After Fleeing Japan: Report

Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn reportedly met Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun, on December 30, after jumping bail and fleeing from Japan to avoid trial. According to media reports, the 65-year-old former executive was smuggled out of the house with the help of a private security company followed by a warm interaction with Aoun.

Ghosn, who was awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges, claimed that he had to leave Japan because of “injustice and political persecution”. He was out on conditional bail in which he was not even allowed to contact his wife but Japanese media said that his wife played a leading role in planning his escape. The plan to escape trial was reportedly crafted for over three months and Ghosn’s meeting with Lebanese President has reportedly left him feeling secure and combative.

Corporate money for private use

Japanese tax officials had found out that the 65-year-old former executive diverted corporate money for his private use. The National Tax Agency of Japan had reached the conclusion that Ghosn made donations to a Lebanese University and paid consultant’s fees to his sister using Nissan money.

The tax agency had ordered Nissan to pay taxes on the 150 million yen, which was recorded as office expenses for three years, since they determined that money was spent for private purpose. After the escape, Ghosn’s lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said that he had no idea about the plan and was “very surprised by the news”. Hironaka added that Ghosn’s action was “unforgivable” but can understand why his client resorted to escape.

The Japanese media lashed out at Ghosn for fleeing to Lebanon, calling the act “cowardly” and said that Ghosn mocked the country’s justice system. The Japan's local media opined that Ghosn lost an opportunity to prove his innocence and there is a high probability that the trial will not be held. It further added that the former Nissan executive’s wish to go through the trial in order to prove his innocence is now in question.

