CDS General Bipin Rawat Arrives In Russia, To Attend 6th SCO Exercise Peaceful Mission

The Indian embassy in Russia on Wednesday, September 22, informed that Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is in Russia to attend the sixth session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) peace mission exercise. This is the first foreign visit of General Bipin Rawat after taking over as the CDS. During his visit, he would be witnessing the activities of the respective armed forces taking part in the ongoing SCO peace mission drills in Russia.

General Rawat will also be attending a CDS Conference during his visit to Russia. Earlier this week, a senior defence official had informed that China and Pakistan will also be participating in the conference of the CDS-rank officers of the SCO member countries. The official added that the conference would focus on addressing the regional security issues and Afghanistan is also likely to come up for discussion.

It is worth mentioning that the Indian Army and Air Force are also taking part in the SCO exercise. The aim of the drills is to foster close relations between the SCO member states and to enhance the abilities of the military leaders to command multi-national military contingents.

India participates in 6th edition of SCO

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Indian Army participated in the opening ceremony of the 6th Edition of the SCO. In a Twitter post, the Indian Army said that the opening ceremony was marked with an “impressive parade” by all participating contingents & address by Commander Central Military District, Russian Armed Forces. The Ministry of Defence informed that the Indian military contingent, comprising of an all arms combined force of 200 personnel from the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force is participating in the exercise that will continue on till 25 September.

"The contingents were addressed by Col Gen Alexander Pavlovich Lapin, Commander Central Military District, Russian Armed Forces. Over the next few days, troops will train, share and rehearse tactical drills which will culminate in a final validation exercise, where-in troops from all Armies and Air Forces will jointly undertake operations in a controlled and simulated environment," read the statement by India's Defence Ministry.

(With inputs from ANI)



