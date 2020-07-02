Chabahar Port Sets A New Record Of Transporting 76 TEUs Cargo, Appears As A 'game-changer'

Shortly after completing 18 months of operation, the Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar in Iran, operated by India, bagged a new record by handling a record 76 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of cargo. According to an official release by the government, the port which provides an alternative route for trade between India and Afghanistan has handled container, bulk cargo vessels, livestock and heavy lift cargo vessels during this period achieving a milestone of record single loading.

"Transit of export consignment from Afghanistan through Chabahar commenced in February 2019, has now shown a healthy upward trend. On June 30, the IPGL Ports Global Ltd) terminal loaded 76 TEUs (all refrigerated) for India. This is record single loading and is a milestone in the growth path of Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar," an official release said.

'Game-changer for CIS countries'

Last year, Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar had promised that India would gift 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan through the port which is located in Southeastern Iran, on the Gulf of Oman. Sharing progress on this, the release added, "On June 28, the port also handled the fourth consignment (300 TEUs) of wheat, an aid cargo from India to Afghanistan. This is part of 75,000 MT humanitarian aid from the Government of India to people of Afghanistan."

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya expressed pride in the performance of the Chabahar Port calling the project a "game-changer" for landlocked Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and Afghanistan. According to the Government, the integration of Chabahar Port with the Free Zone approved by the Iranian Guardian Council will soon provide a bigger boost in the cargo through the port in the near future.

(With Agency Inputs)