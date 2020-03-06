The Debate
Brawl In Turkish Parliament After MP Criticises Erdogan Over Syria Military Action

Rest of the World News

A fight recently broke out in Turkish parliament over the country's military action in Syria after a lawmaker reportedly criticised Turkish President Erdogan.

Turkish

A fight recently broke out in Turkish parliament on March 5 over the country's military action in Syria after a lawmaker reportedly criticised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. An opposition lawmaker, Engin Ozkoc reportedly accused Erdogan of disrespecting soldiers by ordering ceasefire to come into force in Idlib province at midnight. However, according to reports, Ozkoc said it was irresponsible to have deployed the troops into war without air support. Soon after his statements, there was a brawl in the Turkish parliament with MP's fist-fighting with each other. 

Netizens call it 'embarrassing'

Since the video emerged on social media, people have not only called it “embarrassing” but also said that it did not look like a parliament. One of the Twitter users also added that it looked like a “mob”. After meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan announced the ceasefire with a hope to end years-long civilian suffering and also contain the humanitarian crisis. The leaders reached a deal of setting up a 12-kilometre security corridor along the disputed area of M4 highway south of the city of Idlib and starting March 15, it will be jointly patrolled by Russian and Turkish troops. 

Mainly, the tensions in Northern Syria started escalating last month when the shelling by Syrian government forces killed eight Turkish nationals on its observation posts in Idlib. That attack was reportedly followed by Turkish attack on Syria which according to Erdogan killed 76 Syrian officials. It was few days after the attacks that the Turkish army reportedly started deploying in the disputed region as convoys of at least 150 trucks with Turkey's special forces were spotted at the Turkey-Syria border. Over 50 Turkish troops have now been killed before both leaders reached an agreement on March 5. 

