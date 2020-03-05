'Erdogan's Remarks On Delhi Violence Politically Motivated And Factually Incorrect': MEA

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday stated that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks on the violence in New Delhi are "driven by his own political agenda" and are "factually incorrect".

Kumar downplays Erdogan's comments

During the weekly press briefing, Kumar said, "The comments by the Turkish President are factually inaccurate and are driven by his political agenda. We do not expect such irresponsible statements from a Head of State."

In February, Erdogan had expressed his affection for Pakistan and said that the country stands by them. He also raised Kashmir and the pressure faced by Pakistan from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and said, "In order for the Kashmiri people to look at a safe future together with their Pakistani and Indian neighbours, it is imperative to solve the problem through dialogue and on the basis of justice and equity, but not through collision. Despite the resolutions adopted by the UNSC, Kashmir is still besieged and eight million people are stuck in Kashmir. They cannot get out."

India retorted sharply then as well, stating that the country is once again interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. "India rejects all references to Jammu & Kashmir, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. We call upon the Turkish leadership to not interfere in India's internal affairs and develop a proper understanding of the facts, including the grave threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region."

At the press briefing, Kumar also stated that the India-EU summit which was scheduled to be held later this month will now be rescheduled because of the coronavirus outbreak

He also added that Modi will be visiting Bangladesh to attend the centenary celebrations of Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman later and that visit has not been called off.

