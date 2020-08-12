Children In Thailand Study Inside Plastic Boxes As Schools Reopen Amid COVID-19

Children in Thailand were seen studying inside the plastic case enclosure as the government reopened schools in the fifth phase of relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions. The screens were installed to stem the contact and encourage social distancing to curb the spread of the COVID-19 disease, as per the reports. Schools, along with high-risk entertainment venues such as pubs, beauty parlors, and cinema halls had remained shut since mid-March due to the pandemic.

In pictures, nursery kids can be seen playing inside their individual pods separated from each other. Several people expressed disappointment as they believe kids will lack interaction. However, many accept that the world will have to find and accept the 'new normal' to return to basic activities.

Adapting the life to the coronavirus’ “new normal”, pupils were seen reading books and listening to lectures from behind the screens, with protective face masks. As per reports, there were temperature scanners at the school’s entrance and soap dispensers provided outside each classroom. Kids were asked to maintain social distancing and follow health safety measures. In the Thai capital of Bangkok, schools reportedly opened in July with a capacity of 250 children. However, kids were seen enclosed in plastic boxes in a bid to avoid an outbreak. For the very reason, many classrooms had the games slot organized within the cells to avoid going outside and socializing, reports confirmed.

Mitigating the impact of COVID-19

Earlier, in order to support the medical fraternity and the businesses amid the economic turmoil, Thailand’s parliament passed a 1.9 trillion baht ($58 billion) economic stimulus package. The package also included financial support for the vulnerable population with no means of income. Thailand’s government listed out a plan to borrow 1 trillion baht and central bank measures worth another 900 billion baht in soft loans and support for corporate bonds among the three bills it passed in the legislature. Recently, the Asian Development Bank reportedly announced that it would sanction a loan worth $1.5 billion as a COVID-19 relief fund. The bill will be signed by representatives of the multilateral bank and Thailand’s Finance Ministry to approve a systematic borrowing plan to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus on the healthcare system and economy.

