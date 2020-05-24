Chile Records 3,536 New Coronavirus Cases, Nationwide Toll Soars To 65,393

Chile recorded 3,536 new coronavirus cases on May 23 taking the total number of infections to 65,393, according to the country's health ministry. Even though the number saw a decline from the previous day, it is still way above the average daily rise. Chile is now the third most affected country in South America after Brazil and Peru. The mortality rate in Chile remains low as the Latin American country has recorded 673 deaths to date, which is way less than Brazil and Peru, who have registered over 22,000 and 3,300 deaths respectively.

Read: Chile Food Distribution Program Start After Protests

Chile is also facing other problems such as food shortages and lack of jobs amid the lockdown which resulted in violent clashes between the police and the general public on May 19. Following the clashes, Chilean President Pinera promised to distribute 2.5 million packets of food and other essentials over the next week or so. According to reports, the food distribution program 'Food for Chile' began its pilot stage on May 22, delivering the first 500,000 boxes of food across 38 municipalities of Santiago's metropolitan area.

Read: Chile Airforce Relocate Virus Patients From Crowded Santiago

COVID-19 outbreak

Meanwhile the global tally from the pandemic stands at over 5.3 million confirmed cases and more than 3,42,000 deaths, as per figures by Johns Hopkins University. Health experts believe that the virus will stay until the development of a vaccine, which they say may take up to 18 months to get ready. The virus that is believed to have originated in China has now spread to the entire world with the United States being the worst-hit nation by the disease.

Read: People Demanding COVID Benefits Clash With Police In Chile

Read: Chile Increases Virus Restrictions To Battle Upsurge

(Image Credit: AP)