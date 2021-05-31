Chile's COVID-19 Cases Increase 21% In Last Two Weeks Despite Successful Vaccination Drive

On May 30, the Republic of Chile reported a 21 per cent surge in its COVID-19 caseload for the last 14 days. Despite an extremely successful vaccination drive, the narrow stretching country has been battered by a dramatic surge in infections in the recent few weeks. Pertaining to the same, the Chilean health ministry warned people to follow public safety measures and to get vaccinated at the earliest. As of now, more than 52 per cent of Chileans are fully immunized against the coronavirus, a percentage more than the US.

"We will overcome this increase in new cases together and hand in hand with compliance with the vaccination schedule," Minister of Health Enrique Paris was quoted by Xinhua news agency.

According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, over 1,377,507 people have contracted the COVID infection in Chile as of now. According to the Ministry of Health, the Latin American state registered 7,772 new cases of COVID this Sunday, after exceeding 8,000 daily cases in the last two days, for a total of 1,377,507.

44,928 active cases

At present a total of 44,928 people are in the active stage of the virus, a figure that has been on the rise compared to previous weeks, causing concern among epidemiology experts. While a total of 29,168 people have lost their lives in COVID related illness. Another 121 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 29,168.

In the wake of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, Chile lifted lockdowns in 13 towns last week. Health Minister Enrique Paris emphasized on the Step-by-Step Plan (determines lockdowns and restrictions) while the Ministry continues to gradually ease pandemic restrictions across.

Chile Minister Paris at a press conference said, "the Step-by-Step Plan is under constant review and meetings are held every Monday and Thursday. We base ourselves on evidence and take into account various factors in decision-making."

Among the towns currently under lockdown, three are located within the Metropolitan region, home to the capital Santiago. Three localities will advance to phase 2, which means lockdown measures will be in force only on weekends, and restaurants and recreational centres will be able to operate from Monday to Friday but obviously not at full capacity.

Image: AP