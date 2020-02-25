China: 17-day-old Baby Beats Coronavirus Without Any Medical Help

A 17-day-old baby has recently recovered from coronavirus symptoms. The unique aspect is that, according to reports, the baby was not given any specific anti-viral medication. The baby girl is the youngest known individual to have overcome and beat the virus. According to reports, the baby was born on February 5 in Hubei Provincial People's Hospital Wuhan, Central China.

At the moment of birth, the baby's mother had already tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The child that was tested for the virus soon after birth also reportedly tested positive for the virus at Wuhan Children's Hospital four days later. Reports have indicated that Doctor Zeng Lingkong and his team from the hospital's neonatal ward provided the baby with 24x7 care. The baby was eventually moved into isolation soon after birth in order to protect the other children from the coronavirus.

Baby girl reunited with family

According to reports, the baby remained stable for 16 days while she was in isolation and undergoing treatment, over the course of her isolation she tested negative for coronavirus twice and was reunited with her family on February 21. The babies mother still remains under quarantine.

71 more deaths reported in China

China experienced 71 more deaths due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the news of the deaths was announced by authorities on Tuesday. This recently tally of deceased os the lowest daily number of fatalities in over two weeks. The death toll in mainland China now stands at 2,663. Reports have also claimed that the National Health Commission has announced 508 new cases of the Coronavirus. Majority of the positive cases, except 9, were in the Hubei province which is widely believed to be the epicentre of the viral outbreak. The positive cases announced on Tuesday is an increase from the 409 new cases announced on Monday.

