China: Death Toll Surpasses 2,600, Lowest daily Number Of Fatalities In Over 2 Weeks

China experienced 71 more deaths due to the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, the news of the deaths was announced by authorities on Tuesday. This most recent tally of the deceased is the lowest daily number of fatalities in over two weeks. The death toll in mainland China now stands at 2,663.

The virus has 'peaked' in China

Reports have also claimed that the National Health Commission has announced 508 new cases of the Coronavirus. Majority of the positive cases, except 9, were in the Hubei province which is widely believed to be the epicentre of the viral outbreak. The positive cases announced on Tuesday is an increase from the 409 new cases announced on Monday.

On Monday, the World Health Organisation announced that the Coronavirus had 'peaked' in China with several provinces not reporting any new cases for several weeks in a row. According to the WHO chief, the number of new cases in China was declining steadily and that the virus peaked between January 23 and February 2.

But while the virus seems to have 'peaked' in China, the growing number of cases in other countries has been described as alarming according to reports. WHO expert Bruce Aylward, leader of a joint WHO-China mission of experts has claimed that the virus is increasing at an exponential growth rate in other countries.

Reports indicate that China is struggling to resume normal activity despite the fact that the virus is showing a downward trend. The Coronavirus outbreak had brought the world's second-largest economy to a standstill.

The viral outbreak also forced China to postpone its annual parliament session. This will be the first time that the session has been postponed since the Cultural Revolution. The hardest hit, the province of Hubei continues to be under lockdown. The virus is believed to have originated in illegal exotic animal markets in the Hubei province. The virus was also officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organisation in an attempt to prevent any stigmatization of chines and Asian people due to the virus.

