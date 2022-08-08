China Announces Continuation Of Military Drills Around Taiwan As Tension Grows Unabated

In its latest remarks, the Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) stated on Monday that it would continue to hold exercises in waters. It further stated that the exercises would focus on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes. The statements came after PLA conducted its four-day military drills in the Asia Pacific region from August 4 to 7. The massive drills were conducted in retaliation to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan on August 2.

Meanwhile, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry claimed that PLA's military drills were supposed to conclude on August 7, but it has been extended. Further, the military claimed that China has continued to send several batches of Chinese drones, ships, and planes into the Taiwan Strait. According to the ministry, there were 66 Chinese aircraft and 14 warships were detected on Sunday, conducting the drills around Taiwan Strait.

14 PLAN vessels and 66 PLA aircraft around our surrounding region were detected today until 1700(GMT+8). #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems. pic.twitter.com/O7hjVAaCaJ — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 7, 2022

Taiwan's Defence Ministry to hold presser amid China's extended military drills

According to reports, the Taiwanese Defence Ministry is also expected to hold a press conference on Monday at 1500 hours (local time) in the wake of China's decision to continue with the military drills. Taiwan also claimed to have responded by deploying naval ships, shore-based missiles, and air reconnaissance patrols while declaring that it is keeping a close eye on the situation. Meanwhile, Sun Weidong, China's ambassador to India, claimed that Beijing's stand on Pelosi's Taiwan visit has garnered the support of people from over 160 countries. Apart from launching massive military exercises in the Asia-Pacific region, China has also initiated trade sanctions against the self-ruled democratic island.

China reacts sharply to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

It is pertinent to mention here that US Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan happened despite the continuous warnings from the People's Republic of China (PRC). Reacting sharply to the development, China has imposed sanctions on Pelosi as well as on immediate relatives. Besides, it also launched massive military drills in the Asia Pacific region, encircling Taiwan. Meanwhile, the Chinese military exercises have been denounced by the United States as being in contradiction with the long-standing objective of preserving peace and stability in the region.

Image: AP