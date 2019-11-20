China Appoints Wang Yu As Its New Ambassador To Afghanistan

The People's Republic of China has appointed Wang Yu as its new ambassador to Afghanistan. Prior to this Mr. Yu has served in the capacity of a Consulate General in Karachi, Pakistan. His appointment comes at a time when Afghanistan-Pakistan relations have dipped and China is looking for a strong relationship with Afghanistan as well as an active role in the region.



The Chinese diplomat, according to the procedures of appointment, presented his credentials to the President of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani. This is the normal process for any diplomat when appointed on a foreign soil. Their appointment is valid only after the host country's formal approval. President Ghani welcomed the Chinese Ambassador and said that his government would provide with all kinds of support. The President also said he was looking "forward to developing friendly relations with China and strengthening cooperation in various fields”.

The 53-year-old diplomat has been working with the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs since 1990 and has an experience of over three decades particularly in matters related to India., Pakistan and Afghanistan. On his appointment, Mr Wang said that “he was honoured to be the ambassador and that he would do his best to implement the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries, continuously support Afghanistan’s reconciliation process, and further friendly and cooperative bilateral relations”.

Speaking high of the “traditional friendship” the official added that “China and Afghanistan are good neighbours, good friends and good partners”. He also thanked President Ghani and the Afghan government for “attaching great importance to Sino-Afghan ties” and “expressed his hopes that peace will be achieved in Afghanistan in the near future”.

China was one of the first countries that engaged with the Taliban. Their decision surprised many as the Taliban had ties with the East Turkestan Movement, a so-called anti-Chinese terrorist organisation. It was because of the Taliban's association with EATM, China had supported UN sanctions against the organisation. It would be important and interesting to see whether China engages with the Taliban in the region at all.

The new Ambassador, however, attempted to clear doubts over engagement with other entities than the government of Afghanistan. “China has always adhered to the principle of independence and non-interference in internal affairs, and has been promoting the development of Sino-Afghan ties on this basis,” noted Mr Yu.

