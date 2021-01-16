China Blames Foreign Travellers And Meat Imports For Surge In COVID-19 Cases

China on Saturday blamed foreign travellers from the latest surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. China's National Health Commission (NHS) said that people arriving from outside the country are partly responsible for the recent rise in coronavirus cases. The Chinese NHS also put the blame on imports of frozen meat products that had been allegedly found contaminated with COVID-19 virus.

According to reports, NHC Minister Ma Xiaowei on Saturday said that relaxation of COVID-19 safety measures has resulted in the spread of the virus, which is also spreading in rural areas. Ma said that COVID-19 clusters have so far been detected in Hebei, Liaoning, Sichuan, and Heilongjiang provinces. Ma said that the recent emergence of these clusters has similar characteristics such as imported cases caused by travellers and frozen meat imports.

China reimposes restrictions

The Chinese government on Thursday reimposed new restrictions in some regions due to the detection of new cases. The government has also banned Pakistani citizens from entering the country after 10 cases were recorded among passengers travelling from Pakistan. The Chinese authorities suspended Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from operating in the country for at least three weeks in wake of new infections.

As per reports, China recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which was its highest single-day rise in months. China has reportedly imposed restrictions in Hebei province, after the region recorded at least 90 locally transmitted cases yesterday. China has also banned large gatherings, including sporting events in the region to prevent the spread of the disease. China has recorded a little more than 87,000 cases to date and 4,635 deaths, which significantly less for a country where the disease is believed to have emerged later in 2019.

