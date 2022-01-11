China Blames US For Afghanistan's Tragic Situation; Urges To Release Its Frozen Assets

China, on Monday, asked the US government to release the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported. According to the local media outlet, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has accused the United States of the miserable situation of Afghanistan. While addressing a press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Weinbin asked the US to admit the mistakes and added to release the funds to avert the current crisis. "The United States, as the initiator of the crisis in Afghanistan, should not step out like this. Unilateral sanctions worsen the economic and living situation in Afghanistan," Khaama Press quoted Weinbin as saying.

"We urge the United States to fully acknowledge its mistakes, to shoulder its international responsibilities, to release Afghanistan's frozen assets, and to lift unilateral sanctions against it as soon as possible," added the minister.

Taliban appealed to Biden administration to release assets

In November last year, the Taliban also appealed to the Biden administration to release the assets as the country has been facing economic turbulence since it ousted the democratically elected government and took over the charge of the already debt-ridden nation. "It is quite surprising that with the announcement of the new government, the administration of the United States of America slapped sanctions on the assets of our Central Bank. This goes against our expectations as well as the Doha Agreement," read the letter addressed to the US. In the reply, the US asserted the extremist outfit to restore all the human rights in order to receive funds from the United States. Notably, the comment from the top Chinese official came a day after the United Nations handed over $32 million in cash assistance to the Central Bank of Afghanistan.

Afghan Central Bank caps withdrawal limit

Recently, Afghan Central Bank capped the withdrawal limit equivalent of $400 a week, or $1,200 a month citing the cash crunches in the country. Though the Taliban claimed the decision to ban the foreign currency aimed to stabilize the economy, the residents are not in the mood to convenience with the excuses announced by the extremist group. It also warned that violators to get ready to face the wrath of the legal team. It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan's economy revolves around foreign trade, foreign aid and remittances from abroad. Since the Taliban ousted the democratic government in mid-August, the local currency, the afghani, has depreciated.

(Image: AP)