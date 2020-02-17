China Calls Australia’s Ban On Huawei ‘thorny Issue’, Accuses Of Discrimination

Chinese Ambassador said that the Australian government’s ban on Huawei for rolling-out next-generation 5G network remains a “thorny issue” between the two countries. Cheng Jingye, China’s envoy to Australia, dismissed the security concerns and claimed that the ban imposed by Canberra was “politically motivated”.

Speaking to Sky News, Cheng said that the sanction was nothing but discrimination against the Chinese company which does not serve the “best interest” of Australian companies and consumers. Chinese Ambassador’s fresh criticism comes amid a dispute between Australia and the United Kingdom due to the latter’s decision to allow Huawei 5G network.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to allow Huawei into UK’s 5G network has angered ‘Five Eyes’ allies including the United States and Australia. ‘Five Eyes’ is an intelligence-sharing agreement comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

After the UK’s decision, US President Donald Trump reportedly lambasted Johnson with ‘apoplectic’ rage during a heated telephonic conversation over Huawei issue. The Financial Times, in its report, cited officials in London and Washington saying Trump was livid with Johnson for allowing Huawei into its 5G network.

While Downing Street did not deny the claim, the officials pointed towards a statement released on January 28 that said the Prime Minister spoke to Trump and updated him on the outcome of the UK’s telecoms supply chain review. “The Prime Minister underlined the importance of like-minded countries working together to diversify the market and break the dominance of a small number of companies,” the statement read.

Trump administration has decided to restrict 5G operations of Huawei and has been pressurising other countries to do the same. In November last year, the United States had urged Canada not to use Huawei 5G technology citing security threats and said that it would jeopardise intelligence sharing between the two countries.

'Trojan Horse'

Robert C. O’Brien, the National Security Advisor to the US President Donald Trump, talking to the reporters at a security conference in Halifax, had called the company “Trojan Horse”. O’Brien said that letting the company in Canada or other western countries will help China profile everything including health record, banking record, and social media post.

