Boris Johnson Dealing With Tory Backlash Over Huawei Inclusion In 5G Network

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced harsh backlash by his party members on January 27 for suggesting Chinese telecom giant, Huawei could build parts of Britain's 5G network. Tory members feel that Huawei should be entirely excluded from the country's technological ventures.

This comes in the wake of escalating tensions with the United States. Senior party members have reportedly warned Johnson against 'allowing the fox in the henhouse' by letting Huawei build country's network.

According to British media reports, Johnson will chair a meeting of the National Security Council on January 28 with an expected decision of whether Huawei equipment will be used in the 5G network. However, Johnson has suggested the Tory members that he will arrive at a compromise solution, while US President Donald Trump has reportedly ramped up pressure on Downing Street to ditch the Chinese telecom giant. The US has already banned from its 5G networks on national security grounds.

Johnson's leadership's test

The critical decision of 5G network in Britain has reportedly become one of the first big tests for Johnson's leadership as party members are against the Chinese company. Tory former Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Tom Tugendhat reportedly said that a decision will be made on Tuesday after which lawmakers will be left with no choice.

He further added that it that meeting will decide if the country plans to 'nest a dragon in critical national infrastructure'. According to Tugendhat, the decision will decide the course for next '10, 15, 20 years' as the future generations will not be able to rectify it. The former lawmaker believes the country should be 'aware' of the 'strangers' and the 'gifts they bear' before allowing a foreign company into Britain's network.

According to British media reports, Sir Iain Duncan Smith said that the idea of letting Huawei into 5G network was 'utterly bizarre'. The former chair of the Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee, Damian Collins reportedly said that a Cabinet Office report of last year had cited 'serious and systemic failings in cybersecurity in the current Huawei network'.

However, the British PM has assured people that he would not 'jeopardise' country's national security relationships but also said he can not find a reason to stunt 'technological progress' in the UK.

(With Agency Inputs)