China Calls For Restraint After North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles Into Sea Of Japan

In response to North Korea's latest Ballistic Missiles launches, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Tuesday, October 19, that all sides on the Korean peninsula should exercise caution and stick to the political settlement of disagreements. Sputnik reported, China's diplomat Wenbin stated, "Currently, the situation on the Peninsula is at a critical juncture. Parties concerned should focus on the overall situation, exercise restraint, and commit to safeguarding peace and stability on the Peninsula, adhere to the right direction of dialogue and negotiation, and follow the dual-track approach and the phased and synchronized principle, so as to jointly work for the political settlement of the Peninsula issue."

North Korea launched an unidentified projectile toward the sea of Japan late Tuesday, according to South Korea and Japan. It was classified by the South Korean military as a short-range ballistic missile launched from a submarine. The missile had a range of 590 kilometres (366 miles) and a maximum altitude of 60 kilometres, according to Seoul. Fumio Kishida, Japan's prime minister, claimed the military has documented two launches. One of them crashed just beyond Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, with a range of 600 kilometres and a maximum altitude of 50 kilometres.

US condemns DRPK's Ballistic Missiles launch

On October 19, the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki, stated that US condemns North Korea's latest ballistic missile test and feels the situation highlights the need for deeper diplomacy. ANI reported citing Psaki, "We condemn the DPRK's (North Korea) ballistic missile launch. These launches violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and are a threat to the region. We call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue... These launches also underscore the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy. Our offer remains to meet anywhere, anytime without preconditions."

She further stated that the United States is also consulting with allies in the region about the issue. Earlier on Tuesday, October 19, US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim met with Japanese and South Korean counterparts on how to engage North Korea moving forward, she added, according to ANI.

