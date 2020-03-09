China Confirms 23 More Deaths, Lowest Recorded Since Coronavirus Outbreak

China has reportedly confirmed 23 new deaths from the coronavirus outbreak, the lowest recorded since the epidemic originated in December. The new fatalities have brought the death toll to 3,120. Around 40 new cases have been detected nationwide as confirmed by the National Health Commission of China in reports.

According to the reports, all new deaths except one have been confirmed in Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus outbreak. China has also closed down most of the makeshift clinics made for the treatment of the coronavirus patients as the toll hits record low. The new cases that are being reported in the country have been showing a downward trend for several weeks now. At least 31,000 patients have recovered in Wuhan alone, and have been discharged from the hospitals. Almost 16 makeshift facilities that were made from stadiums and schools were also suspended, confirmed a report.

A senior government official has reportedly indicated that China could lift the mandatory lockdown on the Hubei province imposed in the month of January. The quarantine has held at least 56 million within the province, with movement restrictions. China is now struggling with the imported cases of the coronavirus within its territory. Over four cases reported in Hubei province have been imported infections that surged the figures to 67 total confirmed cases thus far as per the reports.

Reports stated on March 8 that the two cases that were reported in Beijing were arrivals from Italy and Spain, as per the health commission in China. The number of coronavirus cases has reportedly risen worldwide to more than 100,000, with more than 3,500 dead across 95 nations and territories.

Pope Francis down with ailment

Meanwhile, as the cases rapidly surge elsewhere in the world including Italy, The Vatican insisted that Pope Francis was only suffering from a cold, not coronavirus as he came down with the illness. He announced that he would stay home from a week-long spiritual retreat outside Rome to recover, confirmed reports. Rome daily Il Messaggero, however, confirmed that Francis tested negative for the coronavirus. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni didn’t confirm or deny the Messaggero report but stressed that Francis had been diagnosed with the ailment. Italy is currently in the midst of a coronavirus emergency in the north, with more than 7,375 positive cases as per the reports.

