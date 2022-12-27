China is concerned over Japan's decision to enhance the country's defence expenditure for the next fiscal year. Recently, the Japanese parliament approved 5.4 trillion yen ($40.5 billion) for defence spending in the next year. Responding to it, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Wang Wenbin, stated that Japan is "overestimating" regional tensions.

"We express concern over the obvious and significant increase in Japan's defence spending," Wang told a briefing, reported Sputnik.

Why is China concerned over Japan's expenditure on its defence security budget?

The spokesman further stressed that Japan has increased its defence spending to boost its own military strength, which might be used against Beijing, and called this decision "very dangerous."

The diplomat further noted that Japan's decision to increase its defence budget has now "forced" Japan's neighbours and the world to wonder whether Fumio Kishida's government is interested in staying committed to peaceful development or not. It is to be noted that Japan's defence budget will continue to grow as the government has decided to increase the level of defence spending to 2% of the GDP in the next 5 years, which is equal to about 11 trillion yen per year. Moreover, there has always been a debate over possible amendments to Japan's Article 9, which renounces the right to have a standing army or engage in wars to resolve global issues.

US on Japan's new security budget

Earlier, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had stated that Japan's new government will "strengthen and modernize" the country's military alliance with the United States. "Japan's goal to significantly increase defence investments will strengthen and modernise the US-Japan Alliance," said Sullivan. Tokyo's new security budget includes funds for the purchase of new missiles capable of attacking distant enemy launch sites. Under the new budget, Tokyo will buy up to 500 Tomahawk missiles made in the United States, among other things. "Fundamentally strengthening our defence capabilities is the most urgent challenge in this severe security environment," said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Image: AP