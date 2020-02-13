China: Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 1,367, A Climb Of 254 Within A Day

The death toll from the deadly coronavirus outbreak has reportedly climbed to a shocking 1,367 from 254 within a day, China’s National Health Commission confirmed on Thursday, as the virus continues to spread despite quarantine measures that have millions on a lockdown in the Hubei province of China.

Across mainland China, there were 15,152 new confirmed infection cases of the Wuhan 2019-nCov virus escalating the total figures to 59,805, according to the reports. Hubei authorities have reportedly assigned a new, quicker diagnostic method using computerized tomography (CT) scans, which diagnosed 13,332 of the new infections, confirmed the National Health Commission to the reporters.

Hubei’s health commission told the media that the CT scans of the coronavirus infected patients reveal the severe lung infections, and other closer details made possible with the new diagnostic methods. It added that the inspection helps the authorities to establish case confirmation of the disease infection faster, and patients can be isolated to curb further contagion.

According to the reports, the infection cases were confirmed using RNA tests conducted by the medical professionals, the process, however, took several days to establish the contraction of virus and the method proved to be less effective in monitoring the transmission cases.

Shortage of virus test-kits and testing staff

Last month, the shortage of RNA test kits in Wuhan city, Hubei province delayed the patients from being properly diagnosed and treated, contributing to the spread of the virus in the early days of the outbreak, said the report. Hubei health Commission had declared to employ computerized tomography (CT) scan results as confirmation of suspected infections of the coronavirus.

Qi Xiaolong, Professor of Medicine and Assistant Dean at the First Hospital of Lanzhou University reportedly said in an email to the authorities that the medical facilities were facing shortage of virus test-kits and professional testing staff in Wuhan and other virus-stricken and that the current case-confirming procedures were unable to meet the requirement of diagnosis and treatment, suggested reports.

