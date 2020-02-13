India Asks Travellers To Fill 'self Reporting Form' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked all travellers arriving in India from the coronavirus hit countries to fill out a ‘Self Reporting form’ at the airport itself. The form requires them to share their details such as contact number and address amongst others as a precautionary measure amid coronavirus. According to media reports, the virus has killed nearly, 1,355 people and infected over 60, 016 people in mainland China.

Precautionary measure

The travellers are also asked to share their date of arrival to India, flight and seat numbers, ‘port of origin of journey,’ ‘port of final destination,’ passport number, email id and contact number among other details. In addition to the aforementioned information, they are also required to share the name of cities in China, in case they have visited, 14 days prior to their arrival in India. It also instructs all the travellers to restrict their outdoor moment in case they develop a cough, cold or any other symptom within 28 days of leaving the airport. The form is also available online on the Ministry of Tourism’s official website.

On Thursday, two passengers, who arrived at Kolkata international airport from Bangkok, have been placed in isolation for suspected novel coronavirus, officials said. A a passenger named Himadri Barman was quarantined on Tuesday, and Nagendra Singh on Wednesday, government officials said in New Delhi. Both passengers were sent to Beliaghata ID Hospital, a Kolkata airport official said. Earlier, a passenger named Anita Oraon had also shown signs of fever during thermal scanning, Kolkata airport director Kaushik Bhattacharjee said.

Meanwhile, other countries constantly increasing their efforts to contain the deadly virus. On Thursday, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the extension of government's travel ban on tourists from China for another week. Initially, travelled passing through China, the centre of the epidemic, were prohibited to enter Australia for 14 days. As the previous ban ends on February 15, the Australian government has extended it for another week.

(With inputs from ANI)