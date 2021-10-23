China Criticized By 43 Countries For Ongoing Atrocities Against Uyghurs At UN

China has been condemned for its ongoing atrocities in Xinjiang against Muslim Uyghurs and other religious minorities by more than 40 countries at the United Nations. As per Al Jazeera report, 43 countries signed the declaration expressing their worry about credible-based claims of re-education centres in Xinjiang.

The countries demanded that China grant independent observers, including the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and her office, urgent, meaningful and unrestricted access to Xinjiang. The US and most European countries used the Human Rights Committee conference for the third time in three years to criticise China's practises toward the Uyghurs. The participation of multiple Chinese government entities in carrying out a repression campaign in Xinjiang province is detailed in a new paper released by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) on Wednesday.

The Chinese state's systematic campaign to suppress Uyghur culture, identity and populations are revealed in an 82-page research report. It's the latest in a growing amount of evidence demonstrating widespread human rights violations in the Uyghur region. The report is based on previously unreleased material as well as local language sources, such as police records and budget documents scraped from Chinese government websites.

The report emphasises Xinjiang's crackdown as a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach, identifying a staggering number of offices and officials involved in the region's repressive tactics. A cross-party coalition of democratic MPs has called for democratic states to take immediate, concerted action to protect Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minorities in the Uygur Region. The Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) said in a statement released on Wednesday that they propose that ASPI share the list of culpable officials identified in their report with IPAC, governments and other relevant entities so that sanctions can be sought when necessary.

Beijing chastised around the world

Beijing has been chastised around the world for detaining Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, meddling with their religious activities and subjecting them to abuses including forced labour. Chinese authorities, on the other hand, continue to refute the claims. Recently, Wang Junzheng who was responsible for mass detention and suppression of Uyghur people in Xinjiang was appointed as the Chinese Communist Party Chairman in Tibet.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: AP