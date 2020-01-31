China Demands Apology From Danish Publication Over Coronavirus Cartoon

China has recently got into an ugly spar with Denmark after a Danish newspaper posted a coronavirus cartoon on social media. The cartoon showed the stars in the Chinese flag replaced by viruses. This comes amid a tense situation wherein the epidemic has killed nearly 213 and infected 9,800 people in China.

Virus replaced stars in the flag

On Monday, a Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten carried a satirical cartoon which showed a distorted Chinese flag with coronavirus icons replacing the five stars. The illustration did not go well with the Chinese government which already has its hands full after the virus first broke out in December last year.

Following the publication, the Chinese authorities demanded an apology from the Dutch. The Chinese embassy in Copenhagen expressed its strong indignation and said that the cartoon is an insult to China.

It added that the drawing has crossed the bottom line of civilised society and the ethical boundary of free speech and offends human conscience. However, the Dutch have refused to cow down to such pressure tactics.

Jyllands-Posten’s Chief Editor Jacob Nyboe said that in the cartoon, what appears to be virus instead of stars does not intend to mock or ridicule China. He added that the publication can not apologise for something that they think is not wrong before saying that he can see two types of cultural understandings in the case.

Defending the newspaper, the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen claimed that freedom of expression in Denmark includes cartoons. While speaking to international media reporters, The Danish Prime Minister said that Denmark has a very strong tradition not only for freedom of expression but also for satirical drawings and that they will have that in the future as well. She also said that they will not change their position in the issue.

(With Agency Inputs)