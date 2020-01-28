Five Wonderful Facts About Living In Sweden That You Would Like To Know

Sweden is a Scandinavian country in Northern Europe, which borders with Norway to the west and north and Finland to the east and is connected to Denmark in the southwest. Living in Sweden have its own benefits such as free health care after a certain amount, care of nature and others. Here are a few amazing facts about the country.

Amazing facts about Living in Sweden

World’s longest Gallery

Stockholm metro has is said to be the longest gallery in the world with around 110 kilometres (68.3 miles) in length. The tunnels are dug through stones and you can see the rough, unpolished surface inside. Over 90 of the 100 subway stations in Stockholm is decorated with mosaics, installations, sculptures, reliefs, paintings and engravings by more than 150 artists.

Maternity and Paternity leave

According to Swedish law, parents are entitled to 480 days of parental leave for each child and if you have twins you are eligible for an additional 180 days. One parent can take up to 420 days of the 480 days, and to this, the other parents has to pass the days to other one. The days can also be split equally and the father is entitled to be home for 10 days during the first 3 months of the new baby.

Protecting nature

Sweden truly appreciated nature and does everything to protect it. As per reports, the parks can have rabbits, birds, and other wildlife too and humans are prohibited from harming them, not even an air rifle is allowed. Fishing is a sport there, but the one has to let the fish go after catching it.

People do not argue or yell

According to reports, Swedish people asks for a mediator when things get out of control instead of confronting someone directly. An example is writing the landlord a complaint when a neighbour plays loud music. It is rare of people there to shout or yell at anybody.

People eat candies on Saturday

As per the lördagsgodis concept, people in Sweden can eat a lot of candy, but only once in a week, which is Saturday. This tradition originated from the 1940s when the government found out candies were bad for teeth. It was after running tests on psychiatric hospitals’ patients.

