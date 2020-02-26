China Detains Over 4,000 People On Charges Of Fraud Related To Coronavirus

China has detained over 4,000 people for criminal offences related to the novel coronavirus which include fraud and rumour-mongering. Security officials have handled around 22,000 criminal cases across China and 4,260 suspects have been detained, a state news agency quoted Vice Minister of public security bureau Du Hangwei.

The ‘epidemic-related’ criminal cases including the sale of counterfeit and shoddy protective materials. The public security official said that more than 1,560 suspects were apprehended in such cases and over 31 million fake or inferior quality of masks were seized by the authorities.

According to the latest report, 50 new deaths in China due to coronavirus infections have been confirmed, taking the total death toll because of the deadly virus over 2,700. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, other countries, including Iran, France, Italy, and Japan have also reported deaths related to COVID-19.

Outbreak outside China

Iran has reported 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, as the fear of a pandemic grows with a rapid increase in the number of cases in the Middle East and Europe. Iran has officially confirmed 19 deaths due to the deadly virus and the country’s deputy Health Minister has also tested positive.

Several Gulf nations including Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain reported first cases of coronavirus and all the patients were linked to Iran. Though South Korea has reported the most number of cases outside China, the number of fatalities in Iran is the highest after China. The neighbouring countries are scrambling to heighten measures against the coronavirus outbreak by closing their borders with Iran and travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has announced that the United States has planned to spend about $2.5 billion to fight the novel coronavirus which has claimed more than 2,700 lives across the world.

