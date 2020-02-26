Iran Accuses US Of Spreading 'extreme Fear' Over Deadly Coronavirus

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has accused the United States on February 26 of trying to spread “extreme fear” in Iran over the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The virus which originated in the Chinese province of Wuhan has also claimed 19 lives in Iran with 139 confirmed cases including the country's deputy health minister. However, Rouhani believes that his country's citizens should not let America mount another fear except the virus, itself.

Rouhani's comments came a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had accused Iran of suppressing information about the COVID-19 outbreak. According to an international news agency, Iranian President claimed the Americans “themselves are struggling with coronavirus” and said that “sixteen thousand people have died of influenza” in the US. However, Rouhani further added that Washington does “not talk about their own (dead)”.

Iran is battling with the fatal virus since last week when it reported the first two deaths in Qom which is the centre for the Islamic studies and foreigners. The Iranian authorities have currently closed schools, universities, cultural centres, sporting events and deployed teams of sanitary workers to disinfect buses, trains, and other public spaces.

Read - Iran Minister Coughs, Wipes Sweat Amid Coronavirus Briefing, Hours Prior To His Diagnosis

Read - America Braces For Disease Spread As Outbreaks Worsen In Italy, Iran

US accusations on Iran

On February 25, Pompeo accused Iran of concealing the true depth of the outbreak. He told reporters at Washington that the US is “deeply concerned” by information indicated by the Iranian authorities “may have suppressed vital details” about the outbreak. Even though Rouhani claims that Iran is making progress in the fight against the coronavirus it has reported at least one death from the virus every day since February 19.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has lauded his administration along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for doing a “great job” in handling the coronavirus crisis. He also took a addressed the critics about the early closing of US borders and said that it was, “too soon”. Moreover, while the death toll of the COVID-19 in China has reached 2,715, Trump bragged about not having even “one death”.

Read - Coronavirus: Iraj Harirchi Tasked With Tackling COVID-19 In Iran Test Positive

Read - Pompeo Blasts China, Iran For Response To Virus Outbreak

(With agency inputs)