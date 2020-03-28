China Eases Travel Restrictions In Wuhan As Coronavirus Cases Drop

China is reportedly easing the travel restrictions in Wuhan, the provincial capital, which was the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in January, after almost two months of total lockdown. The pandemic recovered province was partially reopened as of March 28 after over 11 million people had remained isolated in their homes as a containment measure to battle the deadly pandemic.

Just after midnight, on March 28, the officially sanctioned passenger train arrived into the Wuhan City, followed by the major transportation and industrial hub resuming services this morning, state media reported. According to an agency report, the reporters witnessed large crowds of passengers who arrived at the Wuhan’s train stations, as most were seen wheeling suitcases alongside them. People were now allowed to enter the city in a revised protocol, they witnessed. Passengers were allowed back in the City as the staff was seen clad in protective gear processing the returnees from overseas. The residents, according to state media reports, were restricted to leave the Hubei province, as further revised measures that will lift the total ban by April 8 are awaited.

Citizens use app to record health

The authorities in Hubei province have ordered from the government to control any relapse or surge in infections as millions resume work or migrate to other provinces, as per agency reports. China has recorded mostly “imported” cases within the country, thereby imposing a ban on international air travel. The citizens have been advised to use smartphone apps that keep track of the health and notify whether the pedestrian has entered a high-risk area.

According to reports, the health workers were seen swarming the city to monitor the passengers aboard trains due to travel to Guangzhou, the Guangdong provincial capital, as a precautionary measure. People’s Daily reported that the factory employees were given state bus services to carry them directly to factories in Shenzhen and other cities maintaining social distancing protocols.

(With AP inputs)

