China: Bilateral Relationship With US Has Experienced Serious Difficulties

China on Friday said that its relationship with the United States is becoming more difficult day by day, but the two countries should work in accordance to push forward a stable bilateral relationship. Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng made the comment after meeting US special envoy to North Korea, Stephen Biegun. Yucheng's comment came days after China and the United States reached a phase-one trade deal agreement that reduced some US tariffs on Chinese goods and vice-a-versa. The two leaders met to exchange views on North Korea and China retaliated its stance that it will save its sovereignty and development interests.

Read: China-US Phase-one Trade Deal A Good News For All, Says Top Chinese Diplomat

US-China relations

The United States House Foreign Affairs Committee recently passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2019 to which Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said that it is in serious violation of international law and basic norms of governing international relations. China accused the United States of blatantly interfering in China's internal affairs and sending wrong message to the Tibetan independence force.

Read: China Picks India's Internet Shutdown To Justify Suspension Of Services In Its Country

US-China relations have soured in the past few months and most recently when United Stated President Donald Trump signed tough legislation that authorised sanctions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials responsible for human rights abuse in the ongoing pro-democracy protests in the semi-autonomous region of China. Beijing responded with similar restrictions on US diplomats and non-governmental groups working in China.

Read: Trade Deal With China To Boost Global Economy: US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin

The relationship between the world's two largest economies got worse when the US House of Representatives passed a bill that would require Trump administration to take action against human rights abuse taking place in China's Xinjiang region where Uighur Muslims are being detained for what Beijing calls a re-education program. China also showed dissent when the US House of Representatives passed a bill in accordance with the ongoing Hong Kong pro-democracy protests.

Read: China Suspends Additional Tariffs Planned From Dec 15 On Some US Goods

