Disney Partially Reopens As China Shows Progress In Coronavirus Battle

Disney is partially reopening some of its mega-resorts in Shanghai on March 9 after the entire park was closed for over a month ago amid the coronavirus outbreak. The company announced that it will be operating a few shopping centers and dining attractions in a move that marks the first step of a phased reopening, confirmed reports. Among the famous attractions that are going to be operational include the famous "Downtown Disney" area in the Disney town outside the park.

The destination was shut down in both Shanghai and Hong Kong in January that dipped profits by $280 million in the current quarter, as per media report. The official website announced, “As the first step of a phased reopening, Shanghai Disney Resort, Coach Park and Disneytown Parking Lot will partially resume operations on March 9, 2020”. Some of the recreational outlets in the Wishing Star park will also be reopened under “limited capacity and reduced hours of operation, “it added.

Guest have to present Health QR Code

According to the reports, every person entering the resort will go through the health screening procedures. The health authorities would isolate any person recording temperature change or symptoms of any chronic illness or flu. Disney Shanghai informed the guests saying, “The resort will provide an extensive range of measures, designed to ensure a safe and healthy experience for all guests, Cast Members and Disneytown tenant employees, including strict and comprehensive approaches on sanitization, disinfection, and cleanliness”. It also said that every guest “will need to present their Health QR Code when entering dining venues and will be required to wear a mask during their entire visit”.

The move comes as the coronavirus cases continue to decelerate in mainland China, and spike elsewhere in the world. Some of the businesses have restored operations after two weeks of closure in accordance with the government's orders. Companies in China are slowly resuming by adopting a phased approach as per the health safety protocols, confirmed media reports.

