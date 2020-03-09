Coronavirus Outbreak: Iran's Head Of Crisis Management Agency Tests Positive

The head of Iran's Crisis Management Organisation, Esmaeel Najjar, has reportedly contracted the novel coronavirus. According to the news agency ISNA, Najjar was discharged from the hospital and is self-quarantined at his home. Iran already has 6,566 confirmed coronavirus cases and the deadly virus has also claimed more than 190 lives in the country.

There are several Iranian leaders who have also been tested positive of coronavirus. According to reports, the country's deputy health minister was also confirmed to have contracted the virus. The majority of infections in Gulf countries have been linked to visits to Iran or involve people who have come into contact with people who had been there. Iran's capital, Tehran also remains the worst-hit province in the country with over 1,500 confirmed cases.

As per reports, Iran has closed schools and universities until early April in an effort to contain the virus and stop it from spreading. The north and middle of the country have also announced that they will not be providing lodging to any tourists in an effort to dissuade people from travelling. Several countries have restricted travel to Iran and the neighbouring countries have closed its border in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Confirmed cases globally surpass one lakh

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19 has affected more than 80 countries in the world. As of now, there are more than one lakh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus which has led to the death of 3,831 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

