China Hits Back At Mike Pompeo, Says His 'lies' Bankrupted His Credibility

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson lashed out at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calling him an “extremely irresponsible” politician. During a regular press briefing on May 21, Zhao Lijian said that Pompeo has played to perfection the part of an extremely irresponsible politician, adding that his “numerous lies” have bankrupted his credibility.

The Foreign Ministry’s reaction comes after the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency on notified Congress of a possible foreign military sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office. TECRO has requested to buy eighteen heavyweight torpedoes, which also includes spare parts, test equipment, and other related elements of logistics support from the US government.

Washington insists that the sale will improve Taiwan's security and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region. Zhao said that Pompeo should first figure out the territorial boundaries of the US before interfering in other countries’ internal affairs.

“Otherwise, he’s definitely gonna hit a wall,” said the spokesperson, taking a dig at Trump administration’s plan to build a wall alongside Mexico border.

Pompeo has been critical of China’s COVID-19 response and has accused Beijing of hiding facts regarding the virus outbreak. Zhao also questioned the US response to the coronavirus pandemic, asking why the US government did not take any precautionary measure until March and advised people not to wear masks.

Trump calls it China's incompetence

On May 20, US President Donald Trump had lambasted the Chinese official for blaming everybody but Beijing for the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 325,000 lives worldwide. Taking to Twitter, Trump lashed out at a Chinese official who has supposedly released a statement in which the person did not put the blame on China for the pandemic.

Calling the official “dope”, the US President said that it needs to be explained to the person that China’s incompetence has led to the mass killing of people worldwide.

Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020

