China Implements Fresh Restrictions As Cases Of Coronavirus Increase

In a bid to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus, China on January 26 introduced fresh restrictions as the death toll rises to 56 and infected over 2000 people. The virus has created panic like situation in several parts of the country and travel restrictions have been heightened. The virus was first originated in the Chinese central city of Wuhan and cases have been confirmed in about a dozen other countries like France, Australia, and the United States. The death toll in China's Hubei region, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, has risen to 56 and the number of people infected by the disease is close to 2,000, authorities confirmed to the international press on Sunday.

Out of the 56 people that died, 52 were from Hubei, the province where the outbreak took place, two deaths took place in central Henan province, while one person died in Heilongjiang and Hebei respectively. The virus that had taken its roots in China is now gradually spreading across the globe. According to international media reports, the virus has spread to Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo, South Korea, Beijing, Shanghai, Vietnam, Taiwan, France, the US, and Singapore. While the disease is mainly concentrated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, there have been five reported cases in Thailand and three in Japan and France respectively.

China expanded its travel ban

China has expanded its travel ban to a total of 13 cities stepping up in its efforts to curb the deadly coronavirus, international media reported. As of Saturday, Chinese officials have placed a ban on 13 cities, out of which 12 are in Hubei Province. The ban has also restricted the travel of many as 56 million people amid constant fears that transmission rate will accelerate due to increased travel during the Lunar New Year. Many people stayed home with temples, major tourist sites and movie theatres all shuttered as authorities sought to limit the spread of the virus. The virus has also spread outside China infecting people in Japan, Thailand, South Korea, United States, Australia, France, Malaysia, Singapore, Nepal and Vietnam.

