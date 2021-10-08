China Involved In Illegal Gene Harvesting, DNA Collection Of Uyghurs: IFFRAS Report

In another attempt to suppress the voice of the minority community, the Communist government has once again violated human rights by collecting DNA data, a new report published in August revealed on Thursday. According to a Toronto based think tank, the Chinese government has been illegally collecting the DNA reports of the minority community of Uyghurs and also harvesting human organs. Scientists and medical practitioners who have expressed grave concern over Beijing's step have called the practice "egregious crimes against humanity." According to the think tank, international organisations including, the organisers of the World Summit on Combating and Preventing Forced Organ Harvesting, has proposed to boycott the Chinese medical institutions due to their "inhumane behaviour against the minority community."

According to International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), China's unethical practice of forced organ harvesting is serving a nefarious purpose: developing a gene bank through mass genetic testing. "There were also calls from the medical community to reject article submissions in scientific journals from China due to the country's appalling record of human rights abuse. Engagement with scientists from China, in cases associated with the analysis of genetic data mostly in the context of identification and/or surveillance, has led to protests among experts and bioscience professors," the IFFRAS said.

Database is being made to enable selective ethnic cleansing: Report

According to the organisation, the Communist government developed the algorithms through forced organ harvesting of people subject to detention and arbitrary arrest. "More recently, the majority of data being collected is through mass genetic testing across whole populations, particular regions, and minority populations," noted the Toronto based think tank. A report published by IFFRAS claimed a database is being made to enable selective ethnic cleansing in what perhaps could be labelled as one of the most "egregious crimes against humanity" that the Chinese authorities have undertaken.

China denied reports of gene harvesting

"The incarceration of Uyghur minorities in Chinese detention camps and continued violation of human rights in the Xinjiang region has added another dimension, DNA and racial profiling, in attempts to build a large DNA database to enable selective ethnic cleansing in what perhaps could be labelled as one of the most egregious crimes against humanity that the Chinese authorities have undertaken," said IFFRAS. Despite tonnes of concrete evidence against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, China has always refuted the allegations made by the international bodies on several occasions.

