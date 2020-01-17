China Launches First Private 5G Low-orbit Broadband Satellite

China successfully launched its first private 5G low-orbit broadband satellite on Thursday from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China using the Kuaizhou-1A (Y9). The Yinhe-1 commercial 5G satellite into low Earth orbit was the second orbital launch in just over 24 hours.

The mission is to improve the network connection condition of all regions and individuals and to provide cost-effective, efficient and convenient broadband networks and services while providing more accessible knowledge, more equal and extensive information, simpler and convenient communication and more development opportunities for everyone.

Yinhe-1 commercial 5G satellite

Aboard was the 227-kilogram Yinhe–1 (Galaxy-1) technology verification satellite for Beijing-based communications satellite producer Galaxy Space. Yinhe-1 is expected to test Q/V and Ka band communications at up to 10 Gbps in a target orbit of about 1,156 kilometres. The satellite, also referred to as GS-SparkSat-03, is part of plans to establish a global 5G constellation based on the ‘low-cost, high-performance’ Galaxy-1 small satellite platform. The platform will be refined based on lessons from on-orbit testing.

Galaxy Space plans to launch 144 satellites for the constellation across the next three years. The firm wants to provide high-speed, low-latency communications services globally, including remote areas. The satellites have been developed with assistance from the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) and the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC). The firm has earlier stated that the satellites will be capable of deorbiting near the end of the design lifetime.

About Kuaizhou-1A launcher

The Kuaizhou-1A is operated by Expace, a commercial subsidiary of the China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), a giant defence contractor and missile maker. The launcher is understood to be derived from missile technology. It consists of three solid stages and a liquid-propellant upper stage and is capable of delivering a 200-kilogram payload into a 700-kilometre sun-synchronous orbit (SSO). The 20-meter-long Kuaizhou-1A is restricted to launch commercial payloads. Main space contractor CASC launches China’s government and military payloads. CASC has its own solid fuel launcher in the Long March 11 which entered service in 2015.

Yinhe-1 was China’s third mission of 2020. It follows the launch of the classified TJS-5 satellite to GTO from Xichang and a Long March 2D from Taiyuan sending four satellites to LEO late Tuesday. The latter mission included two new ÑuSats for Argentina-based remote sensing firm Satellogic. CASC is planning more than 40 launches in 2020, with commercial and private launches potentially taking China’s overall launch figures to over 50 this year.

