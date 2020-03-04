China: Malls Offer Free Snacks, Drinks For Workers Amid Coronavirus Dread

Shopping malls in China are reportedly offering free drinks and snacks to the outdoor workers for carrying out their duties despite the coronavirus outbreak. Several cities including Shanghai and Shenzhen installed freezers outside for people and workers to avail free drinks, snacks, and lunch. The food was donated by nearby restaurants, supermarkets, and the public, confirmed a media report.

The freezers had message notes stuck to it and invited the Police officers, sanitization and health department workers, courier services employees and volunteers to the inventory of beverages and meal, suggest reports. A note thanking people for their hard work mentioned that the country was going to win the battle against the epidemic. Many such freezers accompanied by thankyou message notes were seen across south China’s Guangdong Province and outside office buildings in east China as per the media reports.

Supply supported by public donations

Li Wenkai, a spokesperson of COCO Park, a shopping mall in Shenzhen’s Futian District told the international media that unmanned freezer was installed outside because they wanted to express gratitude to all the hard-working people. He said that the mall and at least nine shops donated 10,000 yuan, approximately $1,432 worth of drinks, snacks, and meals late February. The supply has been supported by public donations since then. He further added saying that people’s will to continue despite challenges amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak has been commendable.

A resident named Huang that refilled the freezer with 10 meal supplies told the media that donations helped him, and his daughter feel more connected to the city. He said that he brought her along specifically to contribute to the good cause. The freezer Huang contributed to also offered free masks to the general public and sanitization workers. There has been an acute dearth of masks due to high demand and widespread outbreak across several cities, confirmed the media reports. A courier worker told the media that he was surprised and touched by the kind gesture.

